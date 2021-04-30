IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.82%, gains for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 55.25, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 168.2% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 68.56% gain in the Nifty Bank.

IDFC First Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.25, up 0.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14811.85. The Sensex is at 49391.32, down 0.75%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has dropped around 0.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33714.5, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 189.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 507.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 55, up 1.1% on the day. IDFC First Bank Ltd is up 168.2% in last one year as compared to a 59.38% gain in NIFTY and a 68.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 85.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)