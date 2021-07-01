IDFC First Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

IDFC First Bank announced that ICRA has re-affirmed the rating of Bank's NCDs (Rs. 27,691.84 crore) at '[ICRA] AA' with 'Stable' outlook and have re-affirmed ([ICRA] AA) & withdrawn the rating assigned to Rs. 4,906.89 crore NCDs due to its payment (NIL outstanding) by the Bank.

Further, ICRA has also re-affirmed ([ICRA] A1+) & withdrawn the rating assigned to Rs. 45,000 crore of the Bank's Certificate of Deposits, as there is no amount outstanding against the rated instrument

