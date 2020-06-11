JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra Holidays announces commencement of resort /SPA hotels in Finland

Banco Products (India) standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

IDFC Group divests its entire stake in IDFC Securities for Rs 86 cr

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

IDFC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - IDFC Financial Holding Company has completed the transaction for sale of its 100% equity stake held in IDFC Securities to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Pursuant to the definitive agreement, IDFC FHCL has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore for its 100% shareholding.

Subsequent to the completion of this transaction, the IDFC group does not hold any shareholding in IDFC Securities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 18:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU