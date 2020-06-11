IDFC Group divests its entire stake in IDFC Securities for Rs 86 cr

IDFC announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - IDFC Financial Holding Company has completed the transaction for sale of its 100% equity stake held in IDFC Securities to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Pursuant to the definitive agreement, IDFC FHCL has received a consideration of Rs 86 crore for its 100% shareholding.

Subsequent to the completion of this transaction, the IDFC group does not hold any shareholding in IDFC Securities.

