Lupin receives USFDA approval for Albendazole Tablets

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Albenza Tablets, 200 mg, of Impax Laboratories Inc.

Albendazole Tablets USP, 200 mg, are an anthelmintic drug indicated for treatment of: Parenchymal neurocysticercosis due to active lesions caused by larval forms of the pork tapeworm Cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum, caused by the larval form of the dog tapeworm

