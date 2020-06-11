SCI's CMD to continue with additional charge of Director (Finance)

-
Shipping Corporation of India announced that the Ministry of Shipping has informed the Company that in continuation of Ministry's Office Order dated 16 April 2020 and with the approval of Competent Authority, H.
K. Joshi, Chairperson & Managing Director, SCI will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of the Director (Finance), SCI for a period of 3 (three) months w.e.f. 19 June 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earliest.
