IEX Q4 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 88 cr

Indian Energy Exchange reported consolidated net profit soared 45.3% to Rs 88.4 crore on a 19.5% increase in net sales to Rs 112.08 crore in in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 42.9% to Rs 114.1 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 79.87 crore posted in Q4 FY21. EBITDA grew by 32.6 % to Rs 83.9 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The electricity volumes on the exchange grew by 10.5% YoY with 24.8 billion units (BU) volumes traded in Q4 FY22 versus 22.4 BU in Q4 FY21. Total traded volume across all market segments grew by 21% year on year to 27 BU in Q4 FY22.

On full year basis, the company reported a 50.2% increase in net profit to Rs 308.6 crore on a 35.6% rise in net sales to Rs 431.04 crore in FY22 over FY21.

IEX in its press release said that it accomplished volume of 102 BU across all market segments and registered 37% year on year growth in fiscal year 2022. The electricity market comprising DAM (Day-Ahead Market), RTM (Real-Time Market), TAM (Term Ahead Market) , GDAM (Green Day Ahead Market) and GTAM (Green Term Ahead Market) segments contributed 95.6 BU volume, and achieved 29% year on year growth while the Certificate segment constituting REC and ESCerts contributed 6.4 BU and achieved 813% YoY growth.

The volume growth was largely driven by increasing demand for electricity, flexible and efficient procurement at the competitive prices offered by the exchange, besides significant traction by the new market segments.

The company's subsidiary, Indian Gas Exchange saw significant growth during Q4 FY22. IGX achieved 7 million MMBtu (Metric Million British Thermal Unit) volume as compared to 0.12 million MMBtu in Q4FY21. The company achieved financial breakeven in fiscal year 2022 with a profit after tax of almost Rs 1.8 crore, in fiscal year 2022. IGX achieved 12 million MMBtu volume in fiscal year 2022 compared to 0.2 million MMBtu in fiscal year 2021.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange were trading 3.3% lower to Rs 212.15 on BSE.

