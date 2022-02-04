IEX electricity volume up 16% YoY to 8652 MU in Jan

Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday announced that it traded 8,652 MU electricity volume and achieved 16% year on year growth in January 2022.

On a sequential basis, the company's traded volume fell 4.24% in January 2022 from 9,035 MU traded in December 2021. Out of the total traded volume, 7245 MU came in the conventional power market, 280 MU from the green power market and 1126 MU in the REC Market.

The day-ahead market volume stood at 5280 MU in January 2022, declining 5% year on year whereas the average market clearing price stood at Rs 3.39 per unit. The Term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 390 MU during the month and saw 11.6% sequential growth. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 1575 MU volume in January 2022 and saw a 28% year on year jump.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM) achieved 82 MU volume during January 2022. The average monthly price in the market segment for solar was Rs 3.59 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar was Rs 3.96 per unit. IEX further said that the Green Day-Ahead Market (GDAM) has been gaining traction among the distribution utilities and industrial consumers. Since commencement in Oct 2021, the segment achieved highest ever volume of 198 MU in January 2022.

Meanwhile, a total of 11.26 lacs Renewable Energy Certificates were cleared in the trading session held on Wednesday, 27 January 2022 on the exchange. The volume comprised of 9.33 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 1.93 lacs Solar REC.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

The company reported a 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.36 crore on a 37.9% rise in net sales to Rs 117.54 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of IEX were trading 0.15% higher at Rs 236.05 on BSE.

