ONGC inks MoU with Norway's Equinor

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Equinor ASA, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company.
Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.
As per the agreement, both ONGC and Equinor will collaborate with each other in the field of upstream oil and gas, midstream, marketing and trading, besides exploring further options in low carbon fuel, renewables, carbon capture storage (CCS) as well as carbon capture utilization and sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India.
The MoU is valid for two years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified.
ONGC is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and value-added products.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 10,931.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 2,518.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 45.27% to Rs 1,45,685.58 crore in Q3 FY22.
The scrip shed 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 164.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU