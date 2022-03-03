IEX achieves 8760 MU volume in Feb

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) said it clocked 29% year-on-year volume growth across all market segments in February 2022.

IEX achieved 8760 million units (MU) volume in February 2022, comprising 7695 MU in the conventional power market, 453 MU in the green power market and 612 MU (6.12 lac certificates) in the REC market.

The Day-ahead Market volume at 5612 MU saw a 9.5% YoY growth. The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 527 MU, registering 22% YoY growth. The Real-time Electricity Market achieved 1556 MU volume achieving a significant 39% YoY growth with the average monthly price at Rs 4.35 per unit.

IEX Green Market comprising the day-ahead and term-ahead market segments achieved 453 MU volume during February 2022.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 191 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 4.78 per unit and saw participation from 188 market participants. The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 262 MU volume and recorded participation from 51 market participants.

In an order dated February 24, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has granted approval to the Exchange to introduce hydropower contracts in the Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM). This move will facilitate the compliance of Hydropower Purchase Obligation (HPO) by the obligated entities. In the proposed contracts, participants would be able to trade under Intra-day, Day-ahead Contingency, Daily and Weekly contracts.

A total of 6.12 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session held on Wednesday, 23 February 2022 on the exchange. The volume comprised of 4.44 lacs Non-Solar RECs with clearing price at Rs 1,000 per REC and 1.67 lacs Solar REC with clearing price at Rs. 2300 per REC. The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 30 March 2022.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates including renewable energy certificates as well as the energy saving certificates.

On a consolidated basis, IEX reported a 38.2% rise in net profit to Rs 80.36 crore on 37.9% rise in net sales to Rs 117.54 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of IEX were up 0.16% at Rs 214.45 on BSE.

