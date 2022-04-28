Volumes spurt at JM Financial Ltd counter

-
JM Financial Ltd registered volume of 42.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86431 shares
TTK Prestige Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 April 2022.
JM Financial Ltd registered volume of 42.49 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86431 shares. The stock rose 2.64% to Rs.70.10. Volumes stood at 42516 shares in the last session.
TTK Prestige Ltd recorded volume of 35509 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10359 shares. The stock gained 8.23% to Rs.844.25. Volumes stood at 11138 shares in the last session.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd registered volume of 53.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.33 lakh shares. The stock slipped 11.24% to Rs.66.70. Volumes stood at 36.49 lakh shares in the last session.
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.29 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 45533 shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.430.85. Volumes stood at 24100 shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 6518 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2616 shares. The stock gained 3.00% to Rs.1,335.80. Volumes stood at 5632 shares in the last session.
