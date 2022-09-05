Wockhardt receives affirmation in credit ratings from CARE

-
Wockhardt has received reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:
Long term bank facilities (Rs 527.75 crore) - CARE BBB-; Stable
Short term bank facilities (Rs 171.20 crore) - CARE A3
Non convertible debentures (Rs 200 crore) - CARE BBB-; Stable
Non convertible debentures (Rs 50 crore) - CARE BBB-; Stable
The ratings were given, inter alia, after factoring in the tie-up with various global partners for supply of vaccines and respiratory antibiotic, diversified product portfolio spread across multiple therapeutic segments, accredited manufacturing facilities along with R&D-focused approach, established marketing network with global presence, improvement in total operating income and operating profit margins in FY22 and successful raising of funds through rights issue and NCD issue.
