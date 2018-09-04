JUST IN
IFCI redeems 22.50 cr preference shares

IFCI announced that consequent to the redemption of 22,50,00,000 number of preference shares by the Company, the total paid-up share capital of the Company stands at Rs 1695.99 crore and the shareholding of the Promoter of the Company i.e. Government of India has increased from the present 52.94% to 56.42% of the total paid-up share capital of the Company.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:17 IST

