IFCI redeems 22.50 cr preference shares

IFCI announced that consequent to the redemption of 22,50,00,000 number of preference shares by the Company, the total paid-up capital of the Company stands at Rs 1695.99 crore and the shareholding of the Promoter of the Company i.e. has increased from the present 52.94% to 56.42% of the total paid-up capital of the Company.

