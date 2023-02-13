JUST IN
IFL Promoters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of IFL Promoters remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 OPM %26.6743.75 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:47 IST

