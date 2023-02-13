IFL Promoters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IFL Promoters reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Inox Wind zooms on capital infusion by promoters via Rs 800-cr debt issue
Board of Ashapura Minechem approves issue of convertible warrants to promoters
Adani promoters prepay $1.1 bln to release pledged shares
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Amagi Media and its Promoters on Series F fundraise from General Atlantic
-
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of IFL Promoters remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 OPM %26.6743.75 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU