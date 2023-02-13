PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 425.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 56.94 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 425.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 56.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.9444.9021.3920.1312.036.837.853.126.091.16

