PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 425.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.82% to Rs 56.94 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 425.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.82% to Rs 56.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 44.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.9444.90 27 OPM %21.3920.13 -PBDT12.036.83 76 PBT7.853.12 152 NP6.091.16 425

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:46 IST

