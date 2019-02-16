Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 53.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 128.79 croreNet profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 53.37% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 128.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 150.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales128.79150.29 -14 OPM %16.1620.96 -PBDT24.3538.77 -37 PBT14.2329.53 -52 NP9.5620.50 -53
