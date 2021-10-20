iGTB signs digital transformation deal with Jordan Kuwait Bank

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking specialist from Intellect Design Arena today announced that Jordan-headquartered Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) has signed a transformative deal with iGTB to digitize and streamline its transaction banking offerings. This is the 3rd major digital transformation deal in Jordan for iGTB, making it a significant 50% coverage amongst active transaction banks in the country.

iGTB's integrated transaction banking platform enables banks to be disruptive in the digital financial industry through its fully integrated transaction banking platform. Leveraging the platform, JKB will be able to offer seamless digital experiences across the corporate financial supply chain.

The platform works out-of-the-box, with modulesfor digital cash management, trade finance and payments powered by the award winning omni-channel Digital Customer Experience suite (CBX) and full cycle of mobile banking services covering inquiries and initiations. The digital transformation will help JKB to acquire an advanced position in the Arab region through digitized operations and enhanced products and services. Supported by iGTB, the planned project is aimed at digital transformation of JKB's Transaction Banking platform to further shore up its revenue base. This ensures meeting the diverse and advanced needs of customers, thereby confirming JKB's superior position to become a leading digital bank in the region.

