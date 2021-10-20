Tata Tele Business Services launches Smart Internet

Tata Tele Business Services announced the launch of Smart Internet, Industry's first smart internet leased- single suite combining high speed internet with cloud based security and greater control at an optimised cost.

Digitally driven businesses that continue to modernize their operations require network manageability and visibility alongside consistent and fast internet connectivity with built-in robust cyber threat protection. Due to the increased frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks like phishing, ransomware among others, network manageability and visibility has always been a concern that has rendered many businesses unproductive with profound impact on their financials, reputation, and sustainability.

Smart Internet helps overcome all these challenges.

Security, ultra-fast and reliable connectivity, visibility, and manageability are the key attributes of the Smart Internet solution. It offers Protection against malware, botnets, phishing, ransomware, adware as well as command and control callbacks over any port or protocol thus resulting in a strong DNS (Domain Name Service) security; Control for seamless connectivity which allows customers to block/unblock websites and content categories; and Manageability which allows customers to view their dashboard with event logs and threats blocked creating a unique value-add along with ILL link utilization and reports. All these benefits provide businesses with more conformed and reliable security for protection against sudden and impending cyberattacks.

