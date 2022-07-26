Bajaj Finserv climbs as board to mull bonus, stock split

Bajaj Finserv gained 2.33% to Rs 12,905.05 after the company said its board will consider a stock split and/or bonus issue of equity shares on 28 July 2022.

On 28 July 2022, the board will also consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group.

Bajaj Finserv reported a 37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,346 crore on a 23% rise in total income to Rs 18,862 crore in Q4 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

