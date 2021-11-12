IIP Grows By 3.1% On Year In September 2021

India's index of industrial production (IIP) for September 2021 rose by 3.1% as compared to 1% in the same month last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). The data further showed that domestic mining output during the September month grew by 8.6%, while manufacturing sector edged up by 2.7%.

The the electricity generation rose grew 0.9%. The Quick Estimates of IIP are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.

