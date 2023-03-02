Imagicaaworld launches water park in Surat

The Aquamagicaa water park is open to guests from 1 March 2023.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment, which operates Imagicaa - Theme Park, Water Park, Snow Park and a family hotel Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli, announced the launch of its waterpark, Aquamagicaa, in Surat, Gujarat from 1 March 2023.

The park is spread over 4 acres of land and includes 16 water based rides/attractions imported from international manufacturers. In addition, the park also offers sumptuous range of food & beverages, as well as retail offerings. There are also 'Cabana' facilities for usage of rooms during the day at this fun destination.

Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, "We are excited to announce the launch of Aquamagicaa Waterpark in Surat in line with our Brand expansion strategy to increase footprint into new markets. Our Brand has high recall in Gujarat state and will cater to the under serviced market of South Gujarat. Our effort is to provide better standards of guest experience and generate higher operating leverage alongside."

Imagicaaworld Entertainment is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages.

The company consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 59.37 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales surged 123.4% year on year to Rs 72.01 crore in Q3 FY23.

The scrip declined 1.45% to Rs 38.09 on Wednesday, 1 March 2023.

