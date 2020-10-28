Reserve Money Expands By 6.50% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.3% on the week to stand at Rs 27.14 lakh crore as on October 23rd 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 0.1% on the week to Rs 32.25 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 20.3% on a year ago basis compared to 15.1% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has expanded by 10.90% so far while the reserve money has grown by 6.50%.

