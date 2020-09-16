IMP Powers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.61% to Rs 28.63 croreNet Loss of IMP Powers reported to Rs 8.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 58.61% to Rs 28.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 69.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.6369.17 -59 OPM %-4.301.79 -PBDT-10.26-5.69 -80 PBT-12.16-7.35 -65 NP-8.11-7.22 -12
