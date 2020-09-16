JUST IN
Voltaire Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Voltaire Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.280.29 -3 OPM %50.0051.72 -PBDT0.140.15 -7 PBT0.130.14 -7 NP0.100.10 0

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:31 IST

