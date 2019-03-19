Non-life insurance sector premium collection up 22.6% in February 2019

JUST IN
The Gross premium underwritten by non-life insurers (including specialized PSU insurers), increased 22.6% to Rs 12959 crore in February 2019 against February 2018. General Insurers reported rise of 18.1% in premium collection to Rs 10916 crore in February 2019, while Stand-alone Private Health Insurers increased by 38.0% to Rs 1123 crore in February 2019. Specialised PSU insurers have recorded 79.3% dip in premium collection to Rs 920 crore in February 2019.

The non-life insurance sector reported 13.4% rise in the premium collection to Rs 152097 crore in April-February 2018-19.

