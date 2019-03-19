India's fuel product consumption up 3.8% in February 2019

Consumption or sales of rises 3.2% in April-February 2019

India's fuel product consumption or sales improved 3.8% to 17.42 mt in February 2019 over a year ago. LPG sales increased 14.2% to 2.22 mt, naphtha 25.3% to 1.29 mt, diesel 2.7% to 6.72 mt and petrol 8.0% to 2.26 mt. The consumption of other products also moved up 10.8% to 0.84 mt, 10.6% to 0.68 mt, 4.7% to 0.53 mt and (LDO) 21.4% to 0.06 mt. However, the consumption of petcoke declined 15.3% to 1.58 mt, lubes/greases 17.4% to 0.33 mt, kerosene 12.0% to 0.27 mt and bitumen 3.8% to 0.65 mt in February 2019.

Consumption or sales of increased 3.2% to 193.53 mt in April-February 2019 over April-February 2018. Sales of diesel increased 3.0% to 75.91 mt, other products 28.5% to 9.58 mt, petrol 8.1% to 25.71 mt, naphtha 11.8% to 13.07 mt, and LPG 6.4% to 22.65 mt. Consumption of moved up 9.7% to 7.61 mt, bitumen 10.9% to 5.86 mt, lubes/greases 3.3% to 3.58 mt and LDO 16.0% to 0.55 mt. However, the consumption of petcoke declined 16.3% to 19.86 mt, kerosene 11.1% to 3.17 mt and 3.1% to 5.98 mt in April-February 2019.

