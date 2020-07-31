JUST IN
Incap standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Incap declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.455.49 -1 OPM %-0.184.74 -PBDT0.140.28 -50 PBT0.020.16 -88 NP0.020.16 -88

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:00 IST

