Incap standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 5.45 crore

Net profit of Incap declined 87.50% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 5.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.5.455.49-0.184.740.140.280.020.160.020.16

