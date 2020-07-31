Sumeet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.86% to Rs 52.52 croreNet Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.86% to Rs 52.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 193.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales52.52193.48 -73 OPM %-2.046.53 -PBDT-1.505.99 PL PBT-10.23-0.93 -1000 NP-10.23-0.93 -1000
