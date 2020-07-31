Windsor Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.05% to Rs 54.93 crore

Net Loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.05% to Rs 54.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 107.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.44% to Rs 243.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

54.93107.81243.77331.39-10.706.89-0.567.67-8.607.770.9733.31-12.034.45-12.5919.27-28.90-40.73-13.77-31.64

