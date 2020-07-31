Jagran Prakashan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 67.29% to Rs 191.09 crore

Net loss of Jagran Prakashan reported to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.29% to Rs 191.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 584.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales191.09584.28 -67 OPM %-17.9124.15 -PBDT-28.28136.18 PL PBT-60.62100.65 PL NP-39.5764.36 PL

Fri, July 31 2020. 16:49 IST

