Increased government spending on infrastructure and modernisation need of the hour

Capital expenditure by central and state agencies on homeland presents potential of USD 2.73 billion for the year 2018-2019, noted a just-concluded ASSOCHAM- joint study. Much of this potential is created due to police modernisation, critical protection and counter terrorism efforts of the government, according to the study titled, 'Modernisation of Homeland Security: Staying Safe in a Smart World,' jointly conducted by The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of (ASSOCHAM) and professional services firm Further, the study also stated that increased spending on development and modernisation is the need of the hour as state and central police forces are facing multiple challenges.

Some opportunities are also present in the private sector and export markets. In 2018, the budgetary allocation to (MHA) was around $15.8 bn, a growth of 10 per cent over the previous year. Around eight per cent ($1.3 bn) of the total budget has been allocated towards modernisation of homeland forces and up gradation of current The study also highlighted that while total budget earmarked by state governments for modernization of state police forces, and up gradation of is $132 million (mn), an additional provision for related expenditure (SRE) of $332 mn has been made for left wing extremism (LWE) affected areas.

