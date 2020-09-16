Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 11.01 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.0110.78 2 OPM %5.09-8.53 -PBDT0.54-0.92 LP PBT0.13-1.04 LP NP0.13-1.05 LP
