Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.68% to Rs 6.58 croreNet Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.68% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.5811.48 -43 OPM %87.8495.64 -PBDT-4.41-6.65 34 PBT-4.42-6.66 34 NP-4.42-6.66 34
