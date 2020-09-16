Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.68% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.68% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.5811.4887.8495.64-4.41-6.65-4.42-6.66-4.42-6.66

