JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spicejet records net loss of Rs 600 cr in June quarter
Business Standard

Williamson Magor & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.68% to Rs 6.58 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.68% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.5811.48 -43 OPM %87.8495.64 -PBDT-4.41-6.65 34 PBT-4.42-6.66 34 NP-4.42-6.66 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU