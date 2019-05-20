Ind Bank Housing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 210.00% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Ind Bank Housing reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 210.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.70% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 72.99% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.310.10 210 0.572.11 -73 OPM %67.74-340.00 -7.0228.44 - PBDT0.25-0.34 LP 0.141.91 -93 PBT0.25-0.34 LP 0.131.91 -93 NP0.25-0.05 LP 0.131.78 -93
