Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 19.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2811.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.29% to Rs 951.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1384.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 11722.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9833.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3284.872811.08 17 11722.009833.10 19 OPM %25.8122.39 -22.6325.15 - PBDT823.21690.60 19 2651.242726.56 -3 PBT402.63457.61 -12 1259.561827.16 -31 NP320.95399.24 -20 951.051384.18 -31

