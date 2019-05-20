Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 19.61% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 crore

Net profit of declined 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2811.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.29% to Rs 951.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1384.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 11722.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9833.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3284.872811.0811722.009833.1025.8122.3922.6325.15823.21690.602651.242726.56402.63457.611259.561827.16320.95399.24951.051384.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)