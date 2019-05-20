Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 19.61% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Mangalam Cement reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Shree Metalloys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Star Cement consolidated net profit declines 16.76% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 croreNet profit of Shree Cement declined 19.61% to Rs 320.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 3284.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2811.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.29% to Rs 951.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1384.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 11722.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9833.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3284.872811.08 17 11722.009833.10 19 OPM %25.8122.39 -22.6325.15 - PBDT823.21690.60 19 2651.242726.56 -3 PBT402.63457.61 -12 1259.561827.16 -31 NP320.95399.24 -20 951.051384.18 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU