Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.87 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Debt-ridden IMFA suffers loss of Rs 74 crore in Q4 of FY 19
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 40.94% in the March 2019 quarter
L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2019 quarter
Avadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 85.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 1985.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 434.06 croreNet loss of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys reported to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 434.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 94.08% to Rs 11.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 186.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.47% to Rs 1633.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1765.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales434.06443.27 -2 1633.781765.60 -7 OPM %9.5012.15 -16.5324.55 - PBDT24.2641.66 -42 204.08382.80 -47 PBT-1.7215.58 PL 105.92282.00 -62 NP-73.874.59 PL 11.04186.62 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU