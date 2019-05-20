Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 47.49 crore

Net profit of declined 28.35% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 47.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 212.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

47.4947.09212.03174.166.402.197.404.432.422.6413.8810.541.651.9110.847.640.911.277.455.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)