JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 47.49 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 28.35% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 47.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 212.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales47.4947.09 1 212.03174.16 22 OPM %6.402.19 -7.404.43 - PBDT2.422.64 -8 13.8810.54 32 PBT1.651.91 -14 10.847.64 42 NP0.911.27 -28 7.455.04 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements