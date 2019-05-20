Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 28.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 47.49 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 28.35% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 47.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.82% to Rs 7.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 212.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 174.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales47.4947.09 1 212.03174.16 22 OPM %6.402.19 -7.404.43 - PBDT2.422.64 -8 13.8810.54 32 PBT1.651.91 -14 10.847.64 42 NP0.911.27 -28 7.455.04 48
