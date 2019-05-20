Moongipa Securities standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Moongipa Securities declined 79.17% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.30 -50 00.96 -100 OPM %053.33 -043.75 - PBDT0.060.36 -83 -0.450.85 PL PBT0.050.36 -86 -0.470.83 PL NP0.050.24 -79 -0.340.59 PL
