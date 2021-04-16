Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 47 points or 1.14% at 4170.04 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, DCM Shriram Ltd (up 10.03%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 7.98%),ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd (up 6.35%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 4.9%),Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd (up 4.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (up 4.14%), MMTC Ltd (up 3.77%), Astral Poly Technik Ltd (up 3.32%), Usha Martin Ltd (up 3.25%), and Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 3.22%).

On the other hand, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 2.55%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (down 2.23%), and Tinplate Company of India Ltd (down 2.08%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.05 or 0.42% at 49008.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.85 points or 0.51% at 14656.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.97 points or 1.08% at 21023.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.25 points or 0.91% at 6868.26.

On BSE,1485 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

