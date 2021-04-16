Oil India Ltd Slides 0.59%

Oil India Ltd has lost 8.12% over last one month compared to 4.16% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.64% drop in the SENSEX

Oil India Ltd lost 0.59% today to trade at Rs 118.85. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.18% to quote at 6123.81. The index is down 4.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.56% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 57.75 % over last one year compared to the 60.06% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil India Ltd has lost 8.12% over last one month compared to 4.16% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3481 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 93869 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139 on 05 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74.9 on 22 Apr 2020.

