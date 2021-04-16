Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 32.65 points or 1.35% at 2454.06 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.68%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.43%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.91%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.63%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.25%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.06%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.06%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.96%), and Thermax Ltd (up 0.93%).

On the other hand, CESC Ltd (down 0.62%), and NHPC Ltd (down 0.21%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.05 or 0.42% at 49008.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.85 points or 0.51% at 14656.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.97 points or 1.08% at 21023.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.25 points or 0.91% at 6868.26.

On BSE,1485 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

