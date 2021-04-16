Consumer Durables shares spurt

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 434.15 points or 1.36% at 32438.13 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.91%), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.61%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.01%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.81%),Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 0.69%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.65%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.65%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.44%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.29%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.01%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 205.05 or 0.42% at 49008.73.

The Nifty 50 index was up 74.85 points or 0.51% at 14656.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 223.97 points or 1.08% at 21023.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.25 points or 0.91% at 6868.26.

On BSE,1485 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)