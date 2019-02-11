Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.88% to Rs 1.82 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 72.44% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.88% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.822.93 -38 OPM %5.4942.66 -PBDT0.521.69 -69 PBT0.461.56 -71 NP0.431.56 -72
