Setco Automotive standalone net profit declines 35.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 160.42 croreNet profit of Setco Automotive declined 35.94% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 160.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 145.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales160.42145.65 10 OPM %14.5114.95 -PBDT16.2916.69 -2 PBT11.5112.28 -6 NP7.2211.27 -36
