Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 10.46% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.33% to Rs 380.11 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 10.46% to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.33% to Rs 380.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 335.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales380.11335.41 13 OPM %13.6416.08 -PBDT41.5545.00 -8 PBT30.8335.03 -12 NP20.8923.33 -10
