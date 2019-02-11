Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 44.82% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Somany Ceramics standalone net profit declines 78.45% in the September 2018 quarter
Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 74.72% in the September 2018 quarter
Volumes jump at Somany Ceramics Ltd counter
Kajaria Ceramics Q3 net profit up 24% to 65.9 crore
Kajaria Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 11.10% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 424.59 croreNet profit of Somany Ceramics declined 44.82% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 424.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 396.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales424.59396.72 7 OPM %8.2511.41 -PBDT27.9939.56 -29 PBT16.9728.91 -41 NP9.1616.60 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU