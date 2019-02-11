Repro India consolidated net profit rises 74.86% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Repro India consolidated net profit rises 111.81% in the September 2018 quarter
Repro India standalone net profit declines 29.52% in the September 2018 quarter
About 95% homes in 5 southern states own TV sets: BARC India
Oil India gets Sebi exemption from buyback norms
Coal India board approves shares buyback offer
-
Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 94.64 croreNet profit of Repro India rose 74.86% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 94.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales94.6471.13 33 OPM %11.1810.49 -PBDT8.597.48 15 PBT4.933.25 52 NP6.053.46 75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU