JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech appoints director
Business Standard

Repro India consolidated net profit rises 74.86% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 94.64 crore

Net profit of Repro India rose 74.86% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 94.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 71.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales94.6471.13 33 OPM %11.1810.49 -PBDT8.597.48 15 PBT4.933.25 52 NP6.053.46 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements