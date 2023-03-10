Government launches High Price Day Ahead Market and Surplus Power Portal

-
This move rationalized the price for buyers. Because of the high prices of gas in the international market; the electricity made by using gas was expensive - more than Rs.12 per unit - and this capacity could not be sold on the market. Similarly, the imported coal-based plants and the Renewable Energy stored in battery-energy storage systems could not be brought into operation, as their generation cost was high. This year it is expected that the demand will be much higher than last year therefore, the gas-based plants and the imported coal-based plants will need to be scheduled - and that is why a separate segment has been carved out for those generation systems where the cost of generating power - from gas / imported coal / RE plus storage - may cross Rs.12.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
