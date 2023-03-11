Union Government releases 14th installment of tax devolution to State Governments

The Union Government has released 14th installment of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs 1,40,318 crore today, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs 70,159 crore.

This is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the hands of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure.

