India Active Covid Cases Rise To 6,559

India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths. The daily positivity was recorded at 0.71 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.91 per cent.

