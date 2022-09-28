India Active COVID Cases Stand At 40,979

India's Active caseload currently stands at 40,979 with active cases at 0.09%. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.72% with 4,972 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to 4,40,09,525. 3,615 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. 217.96 cr Total Vaccine doses (94.80 cr Second Dose and 20.69 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 13,87,533 doses were administered in last 24 hours.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)